A new Indian American-led startup, i2O Therapeutics, has launched to commercialize innovations developed at Harvard University that may one day enable patients and clinicians to give up syringes in favor of pills.
Harvard University reports that, using ionic liquid technologies developed in the lab of Harvard bioengineer and i20 Therapeutics co-founder Samir Mitragotri, biologic therapies that would normally need to be delivered via needle may be reformulated and encapsulated as pills for oral delivery.
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development has granted i2O Therapeutics, which was also co-founded by Ravi Srinivasan who serves as the company’s chief executive, an exclusive license to the technology, to develop safe and effective oral formulations for a range of biologics, large molecules, and peptide-based pharmaceuticals, the report said.
The company has raised $4 million in seed funding to advance its mission, and will initially focus on developing formulations for GLP1 analogs, glucagon-like peptides that help balance glucose levels to treat diabetes, the university said.
“Our technology has the potential to enable the oral delivery of high-value drugs in a safer, more effective and patient-friendly way and also by easing the treatment burden for dozens of therapeutics that were previously restricted to intravenous or subcutaneous delivery,” Mitragotri, the Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and core faculty member at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, said in the report.
Three main obstacles typically prevent the administration of protein drugs by mouth, the report notes.
Digestive enzymes in the gut can easily destabilize the molecules; a layer of thin mucus in the gut presents a physical barrier; and the cells lining the wall of the gut have extremely tight junctions that can prevent the transport of proteins, it said.
The Mitragotri Lab’s innovations have been shown to overcome all three, according to the university.
In a 2018 publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Mitragotri’s lab demonstrated the successful oral delivery of insulin, in animal models, using ionic liquids, it said.
The lab received funding and strategic advising from Harvard’s Blavatnik Biomedical Accelerator to further advance and validate the technology.
The ionic liquids developed in Mitragotri’s lab are essentially liquid salts, composed of small-ion ingredients that are generally regarded as safe, the report said.
“By choosing the right ions, you can control the properties, so you can make them more viscous, less viscous, more tissue penetrating, or inert,” Mitragotri explained. “We pair these formulations up with specific drugs, and we have shown in the lab that a variety of drugs can be delivered, like insulin, including other peptides, small molecules, and antibodies.”
“The primary indications are likely to include diabetes, autoimmune disease, and oncology. Those are the key areas where we see this platform making a strong impact,” Mitragotri added.
