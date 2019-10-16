The National Institutes of Health recently unveiled its 2019 Director's Early Independence Award Recipients, with Kapil V. Ramachandran named among the honorees.
Ramachandran was named for his project, “Molecular Determinants of Neuronal Protein Homeostasis Through Plasma Membrane-Localized Proteasome Complexes.”
The Indian American researcher is a Harvard Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and a Principal Investigator at Harvard University.
He completed his B.S. at Duke University and his doctorate at Johns Hopkins. His laboratory focuses on a new mechanism of neuronal communication that he discovered.
In brief, he found that neurons utilize a novel form of protein homeostasis at the plasma membrane to release peptide fragments that directly affect neuronal activity, according to his bio.
His laboratory is studying the biochemical, genetic, and cellular mechanisms underlying this novel proteostasis system, with the goal of identifying how the resulting peptide signaling is coded and decoded in the nervous system.
Ultimately, the Ramachandran lab will leverage this understanding to develop new therapeutic avenues towards the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, it said.
