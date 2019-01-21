Rohini Pande, a Rafik Hariri professor of international political economy at Harvard Kennedy School and co-director of Evidence for Policy Design, has been honored with the 2018 Carolyn Shaw Bell Award for advancing the status of women in economics.
The award is given annually by the American Economic Association’s Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession to recognize and honor an individual who has furthered the status of women in the economics profession.
The Indian American economist will receive the award at the annual CSWEP business meeting and award ceremony held during the 2019 meeting of the association in Atlanta, Georgia.
Calling Pande an accomplished development scholar and gifted academic leader, the American Economic Association noted that she “mentors all along the economics pipeline, from undergraduates to graduate students, postdocs to junior colleagues at her own and other universities, to support their future success.”
Highlighting Pande’s achievements, the association wrote that “Peers and mentees alike comment on her outstanding ability and energy as a mentor. She takes complete and active responsibility in her role, giving a lot of her time and simultaneously being respectful of diversity of opinion and views among mentees.”
Pande earned her doctorate in economics from the London School of Economics in1999. Earlier in her career, she served as an assistant professor of economics at Columbia University and as an assistant and associate professor of economics at Yale University. She has also held visiting professor positions at Stanford and MIT.
In a statement released by the association, it noted that in addition to her mentoring efforts, Pande seeks “gender parity” in economics and has taken deliberate steps to further this goal. “She ensures that the concerns women academics have, and the barriers they may face, are given serious attention,” it said.
