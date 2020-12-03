The Harvard University Center for AIDS Research recently announced that Rajesh Gandhi and Galit Alter have taken on the positions of co-directors, with Gandhi assuming the additional title of principal investigator.
The university said that Gandhi and Alter are succeeding Bruce Walker, Harvard professor and director of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard. Walker served as director for more than 25 years and his leadership shaped the CFAR into the successful center it is today, the university report said.
CFAR provides research, education and training opportunities to members across the university and its affiliates through services that are in direct response to member needs, it said.
“I am truly delighted that the HU CFAR membership has selected Raj and Galit as co-directors. As CFAR members they have both played leadership roles in the evolution of the CFAR to become the vibrant collaborative network it is today,” said Walker. “Their commitment not only to the scientific mission of the CFAR but also to supporting next generation of HIV scientific leaders and creating a sense of community is exactly what the CFAR needs, and I look forward to helping in any way I can.”
Gandhi is an accomplished physician-scientist who specializes in infectious diseases, practicing at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is also a professor at Harvard Medical School.
Gandhi’s research focuses on HIV, and he leads multiple clinical trials and cohort studies focusing on understanding, treating, and curing HIV infection. He has held multiple administrative leadership positions at both MGH and HMS and served as the director of the HU CFAR Clinical Core.
“I’m honored and delighted to work alongside Dr. Alter to lead the Harvard CFAR and to build on the brilliant legacy of Dr. Walker to take this amazing organization to even greater heights,” said Gandhi in the report. “We are excited to work with an extraordinary group of investigators to bring all of our collective energy, creativity and skills to ending the HIV epidemic, here and around the world.”
Gandhi and Alter actually began serving as CFAR co-directors on Aug. 1, 2020.
