Sruthi Palaniappan, an Indian American student, is set to lead the student body at Harvard as undergraduate council president in 2019, the UC Election Commission announced Nov. 15.
Julia M. Huesa will lead the student body as undergraduate council vice president.
Both Palaniappan and Huesa, who are members of the class of 2020, garnered roughly 41.5 percent of the vote total, easily beating out second-place finishers Nadine M. Khoury ’20 and Indian American Arnav Agrawal ’20, who received 26.6 percent of the vote, according to an email sent by the commission to college students, reports The Harvard Crimson, adding that 2,797 students cast ballots this year, a 35 percent increase from 2017’s turnout.
Palaniappan and Huesa, who will take over in December, ran under the slogan “make Harvard home.”
The duo, according to The Harvard Crimson, proposed “offering funding for some undergraduate social events and called for the creation of cultural climate committees across all academic departments to bolster Harvard’s capacity to address sexual assault allegations.”
“It’s so surreal,” Palaniappan told the student newspaper after she was announced the winner. She said she and Huesa plan to work on improving the council’s communication with the student body in their first days in office.
“I think from the onset, better structuring the way we communicate with students I think is something that we need to already set the tone and plan for,” she said. “I think we’re going to work on it before we even leave for break and just get off the ground running.”
Palaniappan, a longtime member of the undergraduate council, is also the council’s education committee chair. She has organized student town halls about proposed changes to shopping week and spearheaded legislation to fund faculty-student dinners, said The Harvard Crimson.
In a Facebook campaign, ‘Sruthi & Julia for UC President and VP,’ the two elaborated on their achievements, writing, “We have made tangible change on education issues that matter to you, from tirelessly defending Shopping Week, to championing the creation of an Education Secondary, to advocating for an Ethnic Studies concentration.”
Having years of experience on the undergraduate council works in their favor, not because they believe the undergraduate council is perfect, but because they have learned how to “best fix” its structures.”
“As we have done by making the undergraduate council caucuses more accountable to and representative of students,” they wrote.
“We strongly believe that change is possible and necessary outside of the UC,” they wrote, highlighting that Palaniappan pushed for conversations about South Asian mental health and diversity and Huesa worked to institute mandatory online sexual harassment and assault trainings through ‘Our Harvard Can Do Better.’
