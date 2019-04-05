Shyam Narayanan of Harvard University was among the big winners at the annual William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition, the Mathematical Association of America said in a news release.
Harvard University topped the team competition, besting the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, UCLA, Columbia University and Stanford University, which finished second through fifth, respectively.
An Indian American student, Narayanan, in addition to being on the top-placing team, was among five Putnam Fellows named in the 79th year of the pre-eminent mathematics competition for undergraduates in the U.S. and Canada, the release said.
The fellows – which also included Dongryul Kim of Harvard, David Stoner of Harvard, Yuan Yao of MIT and Shengtong Zhang of MIT – were named for their high scores in the demanding six-hour mathematics competition, the release said.
Another student, Danielle Wang of MIT, was named the Elizabeth Lowell Putnam prize winner, the release said.
"The Mathematical Association of America is proud to recognize all students and institutions that participated in the Putnam Competition. We extend a special congratulations to the Putnam Fellows, the winner of the Elizabeth Lowell Putnam prize, and the top scoring teams for their dedication and outstanding performances,” said Michael Pearson, the executive director of the Mathematical Association of America. “The future of mathematics is bright because of these students, and we look forward to their continued success.”
"I would like to congratulate each and every student participant for engaging with this challenging competition. Also, I am grateful to all of the faculty members who donated their time to organize the competition at the nearly 600 sites across the U.S. and Canada," said Daniel Ullman, director of the Putnam Competition.
There were 4,623 participants from 568 institutions in this competition on Dec. 1, 2018. The highest score on the six-hour exam was 114 out of a possible 120 points. Cash prizes are awarded to the Putnam Fellows, the Elizabeth Lowell Putnam Prize winner and the mathematics departments and student members of the highest ranked teams, the release said.
