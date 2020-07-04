On June 30, a class of women in the entertainment industry who sued Harvey Weinstein over allegations of sexual harassment, sexual abuse and rape announced they have reached an $18.875 million settlement with Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC, and certain former officers, directors and employees of TWC.
Among the women who have accused the media mogul of sexual harassment and assault is Sandeep Rehal, a California-based former Indian American personal assistant to Weinstein, who, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will receive $500,000.
The publication also reported that “separately, $5.4 million will be paid to an individual plaintiffs’ settlement fund, which goes to a group of women who negotiated a separate settlement.” Those women include Rehal and actress Paz de la Huerta.
The $18.875 million settlement resolves a 2017 class action lawsuit which alleged that “Harvey Weinstein was a serial sexual harasser and abuser, and the various companies with which he was affiliated, as well as certain respective current and former officers and directors, failed to stop or prevent his actions in violation of federal and state law,” according to a press release issued by the attorneys at FeganScott and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro.
Supporting the settlement is the New York State Office of the Attorney General, which sued Weinstein in February 2018 for creating a hostile work environment at TWC, and sued TWC for failing to stop the unwanted sexual conduct in violation of state and city human rights laws.
Notably, the settlement ensures the survivors will be compensated even though TWC and certain affiliates filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in March 2018.
The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York will decide whether to grant preliminary approval of the settlement.
Rehal, who worked as the film producer’s assistant from February 2013 to February 2015, sued him in 2018, stating that she suffers from “severe emotional distress” because of “incessant sexual harassment” she endured working as his assistant. According to the lawsuit, she said she maintained Weinstein’s list of contacts and had to use an asterisk to identify his sexual partners
