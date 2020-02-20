His first stint was great and so he’s making a comeback. Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj is returning for the 2020 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which is scheduled for April 25.
Kenan Thompson, the actor and longest-tenured “Saturday Night Live” cast-member, will serve as the evening’s host, while Minhaj, the Peabody award-winning host of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” will return to the dinner as the evening’s featured entertainer, the WHCA announced Feb. 19.
“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” said Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent for ABC News and president of the WHCA. “We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”
Minhaj was the entertainer at the 2017 WHCA dinner when he was a senior correspondent on “The Daily Show,” making him the first Muslim and first South Asian American to headline the press event. But since then, he’s had quite the career trajectory. (Read more about the 2017 event here: https://bit.ly/2P6o9VY)
Minhaj has hosted his Netflix show since 2018, drawing critics’ raves, including a Peabody award in 2019, for his humorous and informed examination of issues of domestic and global import, said WHCA.
His one-hour Netflix comedy special, “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” was released in 2017, for which he won his first Peabody Award in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.