A Kirkland, Washington state man, who nearly choked an Indian American man to death during a 2017 hate crime, will be out of prison in October 2020 after serving less than three years.
On the night of Sept. 8, 2017, 38-year-old Indian American Sandeep Ray was in the parking lot of a Safeway in Kirkland after purchasing a pizza. Suddenly, William Kraft, 33, came up behind him and started to severely beat him.
As Ray fell to the ground, Kraft took off his shirt and tried to choke Ray. A graphic video, captured by a passer-by, shows Kraft repeatedly pulling the shirt around Ray’s neck in an attempt to strangulate him.
Kraft then got on top of Ray, who became unconscious at some point, and began choking him and pummeling him. The witness taking the video stopped filming, and went to help. Kraft kicked Ray in the head before fleeing the scene, taking Ray’s pizza.
“I thought I’m going to die. I couldn’t breathe,” Ray told KIRO 7 News after the attack. The victim told the news station that Kraft snarled at him: “Hey blackie, when are you going to leave this country?”
The incident was investigated by the FBI and local police as a hate crime. Kraft was charged with felony malicious harassment — the state’s statute for a hate crime — and misdemeanor theft for stealing the pizza from the unconscious man. He pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2018.
During the sentencing hearing, Ray told the judge: “I was left for dead, night terrors haunt me now in my sleep.”
“There were times I even wished William Kraft had finished me off, as the pain was the worst and intolerable,” he said.
Kraft has an extensive criminal history of felony assault and malicious mischief. He has 11 warrants, dating back to 2004.
At his sentencing, Kraft apologized to Ray. His family pleaded for leniency, noting Kraft’s history of mental illness and substance abuse to self medicate. The judge sentenced him to five years in prison, the maximum sentence for a hate crime in Washington.
But on April 16, Ray received a copy of a letter sent to Kraft from the Washington State Department of Corrections. The letter informed the attacker that — with good behavior and time served — he would be released on Oct. 28, 2020.
Ray told KIRO 7 he is still trying to find his peace, 18 months after the brutal attack. “I think the best thing for me is to move along and just to forget it,” he said.
