Yuvraj Bindra and Chazbir Bedi Singh, both 13, in Syosset, New York, on June 1, 2021. The boys, who are Sikh, said they were attacked by a group of teens at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, New York. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime. (Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images)