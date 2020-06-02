Gulab Watumull, an Indian American businessman and philanthropist who built a retail and real estate empire in Hawaii, died May 18. He was 96.
Watumull, who arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1948 as a young engineering student, put aside his desire for further education, instead working alongside his father to manage the first Watumull’s retail shop in downtown Honolulu, according to his obituary, which also detailed his rise to success.
The store initially sold family apparel, souvenirs and treasures from India, it said. By 1956, he became the general manager and executive vice president of Watumull Bros. and the manager of the Royal Hawaiian Manufacturing Company, where the first matching family aloha wear was created. “It wasn’t long before this fashion trend turned the business into a chain of 30 retail stores, thus making Watumull’s an indelible part of Hawaii history,” his obituary said.
In his long career, Watumull served on innumerable boards and countless charitable causes, including the Bishop Museum and Hawaii Community Foundation. His philanthropic activities reached across the spectrum of healthcare, education, art, music, sports, environmental conservancy and cultural preservation throughout Hawaii and included charitable endeavors in India. Through his Watumull Foundation, he sponsored several students from India to study in the U.S. on scholarships.
“Gulab’s slim stature, broad smile and pleasant nature contrasted with his sharp business acumen. These characteristics proved to be the traits that led a young Indian to prosper throughout a long and successful life in his beloved community of Honolulu,” his obituary read. “His unrelenting drive and bold spirit made him one of Hawaii’s most influential executives, a prominent philanthropic leader and a champion tennis player. Gulab Watumull fulfilled his guidepost, ‘Be Useful!’ that he carried with him to Hawaii. His legacy continues to inspire his family and the people of Hawaii,” Watumull’s obituary reads.
He is survived by his wife, Indru Mukhi, four children, 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
