MILPITAS, Calif. – Kirit Shah, president of the international resource committee of the Health and Care Foundation, Ahmedabad; Maya Vishwakarma, president of Sukarma Foundation; and Satish Raval, president of Edu-Girls, CA chapter, organized a triple charity gala dinner supporting the three organizations July 21 at the India Community Center here.
Among those in attendance included Anand Seth, founder of Edu-Girls, USA; Murli Krishnamurthy, executive chairman of the Sankara Eye Foundation; Raj Desai, CEO of the India Community Center; and Reshma Nigam, president of Indians For Collective Action.
The main focus of this function was to provide detailed information about all the three charities rather than just raise funds. In addition, there were three honorees, including San Francisco Bay Area-based Indian American philanthropist Abhay Bhushan, who supports many business and social organizations, including Indians For Collective Action. Two other couples honored at the event were Prithviraj and Surekha Sharma and Jyoti and Rajeshwar Sahai of India Friends Association.
Kirit Shah started the program with a welcome speech after a Bharatanatyam prayer dance by Kairavi Patel. Shah provided a brief overview of the three charities, discussing HCF in vivid details with a video presentation. According to Shah, HCF was originally started to medically and surgically treat polio afflicted patients. Once polio disappeared, HCF concentrated on a number of areas, predominantly diabetes and ophthalmology.
The state government of Gujarat recognized the successful operations of the Polio Foundation with a gift of approximately 55,000 square feet land for a new hospital building. The newly-constructed hospital treats 60,000-70,000 specialty patients across 34 departments with the help of 60 dedicated physicians and 10 para medical staff. The future plans of HCF include treating paraplegia, hemiplegia, and focusing on infectious diseases and geriatric medicine.
Anand Seth discussed about the exclusive low-income slum-based schools for girls. Edu-Girls runs five such schools, with the flagship school named Vimukti in Jaipur, India. Their goal is to empower tomorrow’s mothers with the gift of education.
Maya Vishwakarma, also known as the ‘Pad Woman of India’, gave an impactful presentation on menstrual hygiene, the usage of pads and her project which manufactures and supplies low-cost pads. She also alluded to a joint healthcare diagnostic camp with HCF. She spoke about the ongoing telemedicine project in her remote village, Mehragaon, which is completely deprived of physicians.
Vishwakarma also discussed about the portable iBreast machine brought on the spot by HCF during the camp. In three days, she said, three technicians screened about 300 women and identified five positive cases. Her future plans include the construction of a high school in her village.
In his concluding speech, Shah appealed to the audience to donate liberally. He coined a new terminology of “financial dieting” comprising shedding dollars unlike physical dieting where one sheds pounds.
Jagruti Desai Shah of Javanika Entertainments was the emcee. Following the program, about 100 attendees enjoyed a scrumptious dinner.
The objective of introducing three charities to the attendees and honoring three deserving entities was well-received. At the end, the attendees showered the charities with substantial donations.
