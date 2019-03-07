Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, introduced her “Medicare for All” bill Feb. 27 morning in Washington, D.C., a sweeping piece of legislation that aims to provide universal health care coverage.
“Health care is a human right, not a privilege,” said Jayapal, the lone Indian American woman in the House, at a press conference on Capitol Hill. “It is inconceivable that the richest country in the world does not guarantee health care for all.”
The co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus was surrounded by health care advocates and other members of Congress as she delivered her remarks. The bill, HR 1384, would establish a government-run system in which all Americans would receive health care coverage. It already has 107 co-sponsors in the House and is supported by a wide swath of health care activists, labor unions, and others.
Jayapal noted that infant mortality rates are at an all-time high, and that “many Americans are dying because they cannot afford their insulin.” Others cut their prescription drug tablets in half to stretch them out over a longer period of time, she said, adding that many with health care coverage nevertheless do not see their physicians because of the high co-pays. “Our health system puts profits over patients,” the congresswoman said, noting that the industry as a whole generated $75 billion in profits last year.
“It’s time to put patients over profits,” she said, as the crowd cheered.
Jayapal’s plan has five key aims: to cover all U.S. residents, regardless of age. It was unclear whether the Act would extend to immigrants, especially the nation’s 11 million undocumented residents.
The legislation also cuts out all co-pays, premiums, and deductibles. “We want you to see the doctor when you’re sick, and get critical drugs when you need them,” she said at her outdoor briefing.
The bill also offers comprehensive coverage for vision, dental, substance, abuse, maternity care, and mental health care, among a variety of similar benefits. It aims to control costs for patients by negotiating pharmaceutical costs.
In a novel move, the bill also proposes universal coverage for long-term care.
“This is a bold and ambitious plan,” said the congresswoman. “Nobody should have to choose between their health and their livelihoods. It’s time for change.”
Jayapal thanked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, for introducing the nation to the concept of universal coverage during his first presidential bid. Sanders, who recently announced his second bid for the White House, has said he will once again make universal health care coverage a touchstone of his presidential campaign.
“We are the wealthiest country in the history of the world. We should not have 30 million Americans without any health insurance,” he tweeted Feb. 22. Sanders himself introduced a universal coverage plan in 2014; his plan did not eliminate co-pays.
Sen. Kamala Harris, who announced her presidential bid last month, has also embraced the concept of universal coverage.
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, tweeted his support for the legislation.
“Medicare for all is about giving working Americans the economic freedom to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams without losing the health coverage historically tied to traditional employment. This is how we support technological innovation in the digital economy,” he said.
“Everyone should have health care from the day they are born. No paperwork. No fighting with a bureaucrat. No applications being lost,” he said in a subsequent tweet.
Several members of the House and Senate tweeted their support for Jayapal’s bill.
Critics fault Jayapal’s legislation for lacking a blueprint for how expanded coverage would be paid for. Jayapal says that this is an issue that will get dealt with in the future. “Most bills don’t have that when they’re introduced, that comes later in the process,” she said of a financing plan, as reported by Vox.
“I actually think the question is not about how we pay for it, the question is where is the will to make sure every American has the health care they deserve and have a right,” said the congresswoman.
