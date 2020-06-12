Social distancing instructions are seen at the Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall on June 12, 2020 in Arcadia, California, as Phase 3 in Los Angeles County's battle with the coronavirus pandemic is underway with businesses reopening. Harvard Indian American health expert Dr. Ashish Jha predicts that the COVID-19 related death toll in the U.S. will nearly double by September. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)