An Indian American entrepreneur who was vying for a selectman seat in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, fell a few hundred votes shy in the May 7 election.
Dr. Jonjy Ananth, who ran his campaign looking to tackle issues such as clean water, reducing over-development, ending school overcrowding and senior transportation, fell short by about 300 votes.
Thomas Arul, who headed Ananth’s campaign, announced the defeat in a Facebook post.
“It was our first campaign and there are lot of lessons learned,” Arul said. “Hopefully next time around we can use the experience from fundraising, yard sign management, volunteering, meet and greet, holding placards, posters, house-to-house visit, social media, email campaign, debates, phone calls, articles, door-to-door calls, etc. We need more youngsters participating in local elections.”
The Office of Selectmen in the town of Shrewsbury manages a $150 million town budget and oversees all town departments including police, fire, utilities, cable, roads and parks.
The selectmen also appoint members of over 20 town boards and commissions.
Ananth is the state-wide commissioner of the Asian American Commission for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts appointed by the Senate president (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Ve0hzP).
He is the principal and founder of Boston Mantra LLC, a healthcare start-up in Massachusetts in its incubator phase. He is also a charter member of TiE Boston, among the world’s largest nonprofit networks dedicated to helping startups grow with 60 chapters worldwide.
