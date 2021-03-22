The United States Congress recently announced the 2021 Congressional Gold Medal awardees with several young Indian Americans among the recipients.
In California, Arushi Agastwar and Avishi Agastwar of Cupertino, Hasitha Nimmagadda of San Jose, and Saurav Gandhi of Sunnyvale were named in Rep. Ro Khanna’s 17th Congressional District; and Anisha Singh of Brea and Aneal Singh of Yorba Linda were recipients in the 39th District.
In Illinois, Suraj “Neil” Sheth of Bolingbrook was the recipient in the 11th Congressional District.
Dhruv Pai of Potomac was named the recipient in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.
In New Jersey, Ved Jain of Toms River was named in the 3rd Congressional District; Nikhit Basineni of Morganville was named in the 6th District; and Diya Kodimala and Srikar Sadhu, both of Somerset, were named in the 12th District.
In New York’s 24th District, Abby Kambhampaty of Jamesville was awarded with the honor.
Ohio’s 10th Congressional District had three Indian Americans honored: Pruthvi Choudary of Dayton, Mallika Desai of Miamisburg and Meha Pandya of Centerville.
Portland’s Srilaasya Yenduri was a recipient in the state’s 1st Congressional District.
In South Carolina, Kritika Ravichander of Greer was named a gold medalist in the 4th Congressional District.
Vivek Girish of Johnson City was named the lone recipient in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.
In Texas, Dia Jain of Austin was named in the 10th District; and Meghan Anand of Sugar Land; Jiya Jhonsa, Ashwin Murali and Amar Sehgal, all of Pearland; and Samitha Nemirajaiah of Katy were all named in the 22nd District.
Herndon, Virginia’s Sahiti Rachakonda was named in the state’s 10th Congressional District.
The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ award for young Americans. The program is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. Young people may register when they turn 13 and a half years old and must complete their activities by their 24th birthday.
Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Medals.
Each level involves setting goals in four program areas: Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration, according to the foundation.
This is not an award for past accomplishments. Instead, recipients are honored for achieving their own challenging goals after registering for the program, the foundation noted.
Regardless of a recipient’s situation, they can earn the Congressional Award, which has no minimum grade point average requirements. It accommodates young people with special needs or disabilities who are willing to take the challenge, it said.
The foundation said the recipients will be honored at the annual Gold Medal Ceremony in summer 2021.
