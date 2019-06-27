An Indian American teenager from the Silicon Valley in California has taken her passion for sports and sporadic donations of athletic gear, which she has outgrown, and turned it into a nonprofit organization that makes worldwide donations of athletic gear to underprivileged kids.
Shevali Kadakia, a 16-year-old junior at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, grew up with a passion for athletics, having previously dedicated more than five hours a day finetuning her craft to sports.
But the young aspiring athlete suffered a concussion in the eighth grade and had to shift her focus.
“My plans for high school and college, and my dedication plus hard work for the past years all went to waste,” she told India-West recently.
Kadakia had been relegated to the sidelines to watch as one of the premier high school basketball programs continued on without her.
It wasn’t until she began cleaning out her room that she realized how much athletic gear she had accumulated throughout the years.
“Since we were required to buy new gear almost every season because of brand or color changes or because I outgrew the clothing, the gear accumulated to at least $1,000,” she noted.
A lightbulb went off in her mind that day, which led to her founding SKCharities.
“First, I thought about how lucky I was to afford all this gear or else I would not have been able to play,” she said. “Second, I realized that instead of storing this gear, I should donate it to a good cause. These experiences inspired me to begin SKCharities.”
The nonprofit’s initial mission was to collect used athletic gear from players in Kadakia’s neighborhood and donate it to underprivileged children in the Bay Area.
However, one day, the teen received a message from the University of Saint Thomas in Houston, Texas, asking to donate to the nonprofit.
“At first, I was surprised as I never thought about a college donating to SKCharities, but I accepted the donation,” she recalled to India-West, adding that she received more than 50 jerseys, with the donation setting a new record.
“The donation inspired me to reach out to other universities and colleges for gear,” she said.
Kadakia began asking schools in her neighborhood such as Santa Clara University, San Jose State University and Stanford University and collected so much gear that “my garage became full, and I had to start storing the equipment in my room.”
“Initially, I thought that the main obstacle in my work would be collecting enough athletic gear, but now the issue shifted towards making good use of the athletic gear,” Kadakia explained.
It was then, in the summer of 2018, when Kadakia found the program SAKALA, which helped facilitate SKCharities donating droves of gear to Haiti to help the community that was using athletics to improve the lives of children.
After months of planning with SAKALA head Daniel Tillias, they decided to hold a soccer tournament for the children where SKCharities would provide athletic gear, she said.
At the Aug. 5, 2018, tournament, there were about 80 participants in the competition and over 200 spectators.
“In the end, we began to bring out the prizes such as medals and socks. It was eye-opening to see how the medals that we bought at the One Dollar Store in the U.S. was worth so much to the players,” the Indian American noted to India-West.
“When we announced the winners and handed out the medals, the players treated them as Olympic Gold Medals, and posing with them,” she said. “Additionally, we handed out soccer socks as a participation prize.”
Kadakia said the whole experience was terrific, saying the sight of the children becoming so excited over the gear and getting the chance to play “inspires me every day to continue my work.”
It was such a success that Kadakia and SKCharities organized another tournament in Nepal this past December, an all-girls Sustainable Development Goals tournament where over 200 girls participated.
“Here I encountered an entirely different experience,” she told India-West. “What made a lasting impact on me was hearing the stories of these young talented girls. Each one of them explained how they love playing sports, but never get the opportunity because they have to dance and sing instead.”
Many of the girls thanked Kadakia for the chance, saying this was the first time that they played sports.
“These experiences taught me a lot about the world, but their most significant impact was what they were able to show me about myself,” she said. “I was an athlete, and I was devastated when I found out that I could not play sports anymore. I started SKCharities as a side project, but as it grew, it showed me that my real passion is helping people.
“I love seeing the joy in the player’s face when they receive the gear or when they score a goal,” she added. “Instead of a hobby, my non-profit has become my life.”
SKCharities not only impacts children around the world, but those stateside as well.
Kadakia hosed a hack-a-thon event April 21 as a means to create an app for her nonprofit. Additionally, she incorporated her passion for computer science into SKCharities by creating a script that sends over 200 emails per day to coaches around the nation.
She has also spread awareness about concussions by sharing her own story related to head injury, speaking to over 2000 students.
“I have donated multiple times to various locations globally and have held tournaments for children in Haiti, Nepal, India, Uganda and around the Bay Area,” she said of the nonprofit, adding that she has donated to at least 2,200 players around the world.
“However, I believe I still have a lot left to do. I have only received donations from about 20 university athletic teams and compared to the number of universities in the nation, I have contacted less than 1 percent, but have collected over $500,000 worth of gear.”
Kadakia is currently working with Dr. Sarah Hillyer to donate jerseys to the participants of the Global Sports Mentoring Program. The 15 participants of this program are the most influential people in their country and are going to meet in Washington, D.C., to learn how to make a more significant impact on their communities.
