WILTON, Conn. — Adarsh Paul Varghese, an Indian American 11th grader at Wilton High School here, recently was selected into the prestigious 7-year BS/MD program from multiple colleges and was accepted into the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School class of 2027.
Competing with thousands of 12th graders from all 50 states for a few seats in some reputed medical schools, he won the John Hopkins Gifted and Talented test with high honors in 5th grade and later was identified as gifted and talented student, placing him on the accelerated track
of the academic curriculum, according to a press release.
Varghese, 16, completed AP Calculus BC at 10th grade AP Biology. By the 11th grade, he completed Statistics, Multi-Variables and Neuro-Biology. In addition to his high school diploma, he was able to take 56 college credits through the University of Connecticut and community college courses.
He also studied Spanish, Greek, Latin, Malayalam and won the State Seal of Biliteracy. In the past two years, he won the NAfME All-National Honor Choir and represented the National Choir at Disney Land in Florida.
Varghese served as his school as treasurer in 2017, as secretary in 2018 and vice president of the school council in 2019, and was in the acapella music group and Tri-state choir. He also won many awards in competitions such as the geography bee, spelling bee, debate, math team, model congress, elocution, and Poetry Loud.
As a certified EMT serving the local community, Varghese is also a member of the New York Academy of Science. He was also selected into several prestigious university honors programs with full scholarship, such as Wesleyan University with a $200,000 scholarship.
Varghese is the son of Dr. Daniel M. Varghese and Dr. Smitha Susan Varghese.
