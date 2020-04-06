An Indian American high school student has joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Healthcare workers are facing an acute shortage of personal protective equipment, especially face shields, as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Aditya Indla, a sophomore at Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, Calif., is organizing a fundraiser for 3D-printed face shields in partnership with the nonprofit Maker Nexus.
The GoFundMe page launched March 23 by the Union City, Calif.-based has so far raised over $5,000. His goal is to collect $10,000.
“My mentor, a researcher at UC Berkeley, and I partnered with Maker Nexus, to deliver hospital validated medical face shields to the healthcare workers in need of PPE,” Indla explains on the page.
It takes about $10 to manufacture each face shield, Indla told India-West.
“While there are many companies 3D printing, this initiative consists of a host of volunteers, ranging from kids to adults, who are printing the shields at home,” Indla said. “We have already printed and delivered 500 masks and 1,000 more are in the process.”
He has also collaborated with Bellarmine’s Maker Lab to bring additional printers online.
Indla noted that they already have requests from 11 local hospitals.
“More requests are coming in daily, even from other states,” he said. “The PPE shortage is especially hitting smaller organizations, hospice centers, etc., that do not have the vast resources of large hospitals and are unable to find the equipment in the market due to demand.”
Maker Nexus is coordinating the efforts to produce these masks, the design for which has been approved by the Valley Medical Center Foundation.
“With dwindling PPE supplies, Maker Nexus is rallying a diverse set of volunteers with 3D printers at home to print these face shields,” Indla writes on the GoFundMe page. “For $50 you can protect 5 healthcare workers for 5 days. #50-5-5. I have set myself an ambitious goal of raising $10,000 to protect one thousand health care workers.”
Each face shield lasts up to five days with multiple sanitizations, he adds. As of April 2, Indla shared that “we have over 12,000 shields requested. Maker Nexus is working hard to source supplies for volunteer makers and your donations allow us to buy them in bulk,” while urging donors to “Please help support the healthcare professionals at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight.”
During his Maker Nexus volunteer discussions, the young student learned about another set of volunteers making cloth masks for homeless shelters. Not being able to sew, he looked for other ways to help, and dug into his mom’s closet for the travel sized toiletries she brings home from her travels. He added a bulk order of juice packets and cereal bars to his mom’s grocery delivery order from Costco and created care packages with hygiene supplies and food and drinks.
Concerned about adhering to social distancing and reading how the virus could survive up to four days on plastic, Indla quarantined the packed bags in the garage for for days before donating them to a homeless shelter, ensuring the vulnerable population is protected.
To join the cause and donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/3d-print-covid19-healthcare-faceshields
