Having seen some really tough times very early in his life, 19-year-old Bangladeshi American Roman Khondker is now doing his bit to ease people’s pain in the U.S.
Khondker, who is halfway through his senior year at The Sound School Regional Vocational Aquaculture Center in New Haven, Conn., was appointed to the West Haven Community Development Administration’s Citizen Advisory Committee by Mayor Nancy Rossi Feb. 4.
Rossi told him during the swearing-in ceremony: “You will learn a lot about the day-to-day needs of some of our most vulnerable residents. I hope you stay positive and will be a compassionate member of the committee.”
In that role on the 9-member committee, Khondker, according to a New Haven Register report, will help consider “grant applications and allocate Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for programs that serve low- to moderate-income people.”
Khondker came to the U.S. with his mother after suffering political persecution in Bangladesh, said the report. He and his mother escaped in 2003 when he was about three and lived in Pakistan, India, Nepal, with little food and resources, before coming to the U.S. when he was about ten, according to the report.
“I grew up watching so many terrible things, I don’t want people to suffer,” Khondker, who became a citizen in 2017, told the publication. “My 100 percent loyalty is to the United states. The U.S. has given me the freedom I never had. The freedom I never thought I’d have. It allowed me to be myself.”
In 2018, Khondker became a part of the West Haven Republican Town Committee and ran a primary for state representative in the 116th district.
“I came close in the primary,” Khondker explains in his LinkedIn profile. “However, I became the youngest person ever to get the public election grant. I’m passionate about the State of Connecticut, and our country.”
Khondker told the New Haven Register that he’s a Republican because he likes “small government, lower taxes, more individual liberties, more individual freedoms,” but added, “I do make friends across the aisle and I don’t mind crossing the aisle.”
He added that he hopes to “create a gateway to get more Muslims and more younger people appointed.”
At school, Khondker is president of the ocean engineering department, a club; president of the yearbook committee; captain of the math team; is on the debate team; and is also a member of the marine resources club, according to the report.
He, however, wants to build a career in constitutional law to continue helping people.
Khondker told the New Haven Register that he would like to see more Muslims involved in municipal government “to bring diversity to the table and more ideas to the table — because America is about freedom.”
One of his aims, he said, is to bring a new perception to the community of “Islam and immigrants.”
“My involvement is changing things. By setting an example I’m showing people that Muslims care about the nation greatly,” he was quoted as saying.
