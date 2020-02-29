Aahana Chowdhuri, a junior at Evergreen Valley High School in San Jose, Calif., recently self-published “The Colors of My Dreams: An anthology about youth and emotion,” a collection of poems and other writings about her experiences as an Indian American teen.
“I wrote these pieces when I started to feel lost about who I was,” she writes in the book. “They reminded me about who I am and who I can grow to become…from time to time we get sidetracked into the expectations that others have of us. To me, its important that we reaffirm ourselves of what we truly believe in.”
Chowdhuri is part of the East Side Union High School District’s Articulation is Power program, which offers students the opportunity to grow and discover their potential as writers, to develop their own creative spirit, and to publish an original piece after the completion of the second year of the program.
“The Articulation is Power program gave me an avenue to develop my style as a writer, and it gave me the confidence I needed to express my thoughts and venture into the world of self-publishing,” said Chowdhuri. “I am an avid believer in the ability to be true to yourself and to share your own story, so I am grateful that I received the opportunity to express myself.”
Started during the 2018-19 school year, this 12-session program is held on Saturdays, and apart from writing, it also includes mentors and special presenters educating students about the publishing business. Tyson Amir, a graduate of ESUHSD, is the author of “Black Boy Poems,” and is the creator and teacher of the program.
“Aahana is an incredibly talented and gifted young mind. It has been a pleasure to work with her and watch her grow. She has so much to offer the world through her voice,” said Amir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.