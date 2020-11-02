ASHBURN, Virginia—Three Indian American high school students in Northern Virginia have created a global research fellowship program.
“While applying to selective research internships, we found that these programs were limited by the usually minimal funding that was allotted to them, and were therefore forced to turn down qualified applicants simply due to a lack of available space,” said Kamran Majid, one of the co-founders of the organization and a 12th-grade student at Rock Ridge High School and Monroe Advanced Technical Academy. “We knew from our experience participating in some of these programs that research is crucial to advancing in any field, and that making programs designed to get passionate students engaged in research early on is critical for them to develop a more analytical and academic mentality to aid them in their future endeavors.”
Shortly after state-mandated restrictions fell in place, these students decided to focus on making their vision into a reality.
“When our high schools closed in early March, we knew that we had the perfect opportunity to turn this idea into a reality. Starting off, we accepted two groups of students in our first round of applications. Although most of these students were from nearby high schools, we also had a few applicants from Georgia, Texas, and New York,” said Rahul Kumar, co-founder of Aluna Research Group and a 12th-grade student at Independence High School and Academy of Science. “Amazed at the realization of our potential to reach students in different states, we began to expand our organization’s reach into these states and more. In July, we accepted six new research groups, consisting of students in states like New York, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Nebraska, and California. Outside of the United States, we accepted students from countries like Egypt, India, Ghana, and Canada.”
Their focus on student success enables participants to make impactful contributions to the fields of machine learning and biology while still in high school.
“Our process begins with an independent study period, where our fellows read and summarize cutting edge bioinformatics research papers. Then, we meet with each group to discuss their potential research questions. After narrowing down this question and verifying its novelty, our fellows develop various components of their research papers and test their machine learning algorithms over the course of the next two months,” according to Varun Pasupuleti, the lead medical advisor for this fellowship and a 12th - grade student at Rock Ridge High School and Academy of Engineering and Technology.
“With research in the process of publication to prestigious high school journals, and machine learning models published on medical imaging websites for hospitals to utilize, our program has enabled nearly fifty students to make an impact within their communities through a medium that is usually only accessible to students at the undergraduate and graduate levels of education,” Pasupuleti continued.
In the near future, Aluna Research Fellowship plans on accepting another round of applications and sending out more research papers to be published. Their long-term goals include expanding their fellowship program to even more countries and enabling any student with a passion for coding, biology, or research to do meaningful work and make a positive impact in their community.
To be eligible for this fellowship program, you must be a high school student. To apply, go to their website at alunaresearch.org and fill out the application form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.