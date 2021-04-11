An Indian American high school junior in San Jose, California, has launched a platform that provides an outlet for kids to draw, write letters and make cards to seniors.
Arnav Mishra, 16, a junior at San Jose’s Archbishop Mitty High School, launched Pumpkin Letters in April 2020.
Through Pumpkin Letters, Mishra leads groups of elementary kids in his neighborhood to draw art, write letters and make cards to send to seniors living in assisted living facilities and group homes across the country.
“In the last 11 months, we have brightened up the days of more than 2,500 seniors with our cute cards and letters!” he said in an email to India-West.
He notes that senior loneliness is a real issue that has been exacerbated during the pandemic, with seniors and elders self-isolating, not able to see loved ones.
“Cute mail from kids really makes them feel loved and brings a smile to their faces,” Mishra said.
The seniors on the receiving end of the Pumpkin Letters have been pleased with the gesture.
“The outpouring of comments from the senior homes has been overwhelming,” Arnav said.
Some photos and comments that Pumpkin Letters has received are available to see on its website.
“The demand for these cards and letters from senior homes is overwhelming and I need more kids involved in this project to help cover even more care homes,” the teen said. “I know that there are lots of kind, compassionate and creative kids that would love to help cheer up a lonely senior and I need your help in spreading the word out for my website,” he said.
More information can be found by visiting www.pumpkinletters.com.
