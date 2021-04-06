High school students in Southern California’s Westview High School in San Diego, led by Indian Americans, have launched an initiative that promises to help underprivileged children in India.
The Prerna Initiative is run by four Indian American female students – Kavya Gupta, Anika Yadav, Ananya Bharathwaj and Nitya Naik – who have witnessed the troubles that children in India face at a young age, which were problems they say that have never had to endure.
With the use of online platforms, The Prerna Initiative hopes to educate underprivileged children and teens about the importance of mental and physical health, sanitation/hygiene and nutrition, according to the nonprofit’s website.
The Prerna Initiative is achieving more with its initiatives than ever before, it boasts.
“We work on many exciting projects to help improve the lives of others, and are very proud of the progress we continue to make,” the site says.
The initiative says it is looking for organizations to partner with to expand its initiative and reach out to those in need.
“We are always striving to make a difference, so we invite you to learn more and lend your support,” it said in the website, asking those interested to write to theprernainitiative@gmail.com.
Around 19.8 million children under the age of 6 are underprivileged in India. The Prerna Initiative says it is dedicated to stepping up our efforts in addressing this issue.
“Creating more opportunities and educating India's deprived youth is by no means an easy feat, but through cooperation and community empowerment we believe we can facilitate progress in this area,” it said on its site.
Gupta, one of the co-founders of The Prerna Initiative, is a rising sophomore in California. Eager to give back to the culture she grew up in, she and her friends started the initiative.
As an avid STEM enthusiast, Gupta participates in many Women in STEM activities in and out of school, along with volunteering and pursuing her interests in bioengineering and medicine. As a way to giving back from what she has the privilege to learn about, she hopes to be a mentor and a friend to those in different parts of the world.
Through The Prerna Initiative, she hopes to create a bond with similar teens aspiring to make the best out of the future and achieving their dreams by having a two way relationship through simple activities, her bio said.
Yadav is one of the co-founders of The Prerna Initiative. She is a rising sophomore in high school. At a young age, Yadav has always been captivated to help others, and, along with her curiosity in medicine and STEM, she co-founded the organization to bring hope and education to those in need.
“Being a leader means to put others before yourself and guide others with kindness and empathy,” she states. By being a mentor to many amazing children across the globe, Yadav hopes to not only educate them, but also learn from them during this journey.
Bharathwaj, a rising high school sophomore passionate about medicine-related science, is also one of the co-founders of The Prerna Initiative.
This interest took bloom when she decided to participate in Science Olympiad in Grade 6, on which she continues competing. With the experiences and knowledge gained from experiences like those, Bharathwaj strives to manifest her love for science and health to help enrich the youth of her culture by engaging with them through simple activities, her bio states.
Through The Prerna Initiative, she hopes to not only ignite that spark of interest in science, but to also build a strong bond with the wonderful youth across the globe.
Naik, one of the co-founders of The Prerna Initiative, is a rising sophomore striving to give back and help others in need by pursuing her interest in medicine. Her curiosity in medicine led her to compete in Science Olympiads, and motivated her to be one of the co-founders of the initiative. Through The Prerna Initiative, Naik hopes to create strong connections and learn from the amazing youth around the world while sharing the light of knowledge with them, it said.
