Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lambasted President Donald Trump for scapegoating Asian Americans, at a virtual conference May 27 organized by AAPI Progressive Action. “This guy is looking for someone to blame because he has so tragically handled our response to this crisis,” stated Clinton, who was interviewed by CNN reporter Lisa Ling. Clinton urged Asian Americans to actively engage in social media, and noted the large number of media interviews with Indian American health care workers. (Sunita Sohrabji photo via Zoom)