Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lambasted President Donald Trump for scapegoating Asian Americans at a virtual conference May 27 organized by AAPI Progressive Action.
“This guy is looking for someone to blame because he has so tragically handled our response to this crisis,” stated Clinton, a former presidential candidate who won the popular vote in 2016 by 2.87 million more votes than Trump, but lost the electoral college.
That same evening, the president issued a tweet, once again blaming China for the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives in the U.S. “All over the world, the coronavirus, a very bad ‘gift’ from China, marches on. Not good,” he tweeted.
“This is clearly a deflection strategy to put the blame on China. In the beginning, Trump couldn’t say enough nice things about (China’s premier) Xi Jinping. Only when he saw that this was going to come back to him did he look for a scapegoat,” said Clinton.
“It is okay to ask tough questions of the Chinese government. But it is unconscionable to discriminate against Asian Americans, who have faced verbal and physical attacks,” she said. Clinton noted that one out of every five health care workers is Asian American and gave a shout-out to Indian Americans.
The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council has launched a portal — Stop AAPI Hate — where Asian Americans could report incidents of verbal or physical assaults or bullying. As of May 13, AP3CON has received over 1,700 reports of anti-Asian American violence. The portal can be viewed here: http://www.asianpacificpolicyandplanningcouncil.org/stop-aapi-hate/ Incidents can be reported in several Asian languages.
Clinton urged Asian Americans to “put a face” to the community, actively engaging in social media and local media. She noted the large number of media interviews with Indian American health care workers.
“Trump is trying to divide us into ‘real Americans’ versus ‘not real Americans. We are real Americans. Tell your story,” she urged.
Clinton was interviewed by CNN reporter Lisa Ling, who asked her about who Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden’s running mate should be. Biden has pledged to have a woman on his ticket, and has reportedly vetted several candidates. CNN reported that Biden would announce his running mate Aug. 1, ahead of the Democratic National Convention which will begin Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Clinton laughed before answering the question, declining to name her choice. She stated that the qualifications she looked for, before choosing Virginia Senator Tim Kaine as her running mate, were: whether the person would immediately be able to take over as president, if needed; and whether the person could help win the electoral college and swing states.
“We need to keep the House and then win up and down the ballot,” she said, urging all Asian Americans — who traditionally have low voter turn-outs — to engage with their social media communities and encourage people to vote.
“Politics happen person by person, not at the macro level. This time, more than any other time, we have to turn out to vote,” said Clinton.
The 2020 general election will be held Nov. 3. People can get a mail-in ballot by registering with the Secretary of State’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.