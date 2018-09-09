Rajan Zed, an Indian American spiritual leader from Nevada, has urged Alabama to end its “prohibition” on yoga in public schools.
Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said the prohibition was “doing a disservice” to Alabama’s students and denying them the valuable opportunities to avail the multiple benefits yoga provides.
Yoga, along with hypnosis, meditation and guided imagery exercises, have been prohibited in Alabama’s classrooms since 1993, reports al.com.
“School personnel shall be prohibited from using any techniques that involve the induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, meditation or yoga,” stated the Alabama State Board of Education’s Administrative Code, explaining yoga as a “Hindu philosophy and method of religious training in which eastern meditation and contemplation are joined with physical exercises, allegedly to facilitate the development of bodymindspirit.”
According to Zed, a memorandum from State Superintendent of Education dated June 21, 2006, stated: “Our best advice and guidance from the Department of Education is that yoga not be offered during regular school hours or after regular school hours to public school students on a public-school campus in Alabama.”
Yoga was among the physical education activities listed as “inappropriate” in a document that until this week was posted to the Alabama State Department of Education’s website, stated al.com, adding that State School Superintendent Eric Mackey said the document – which attracted national attention after it was shared online – was outdated and won’t be enforced “as long as I’m state superintendent.” But the yoga ban will remain in place.
The documents notified that yoga technique poses/exercises and stretches may be included as long as the “course is not called yoga.”
Listing yoga at the top of the list of “inappropriate activities” was highly insensitive, said Zed.
Zed has now urged Alabama Governor Kay Ellen Ivey, Alabama Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey and Alabama State Board of Education vice president Stephanie Bell to reconsider the issue and work towards formally introducing yoga as part of the curriculum in all the public schools of the state.
Zed noted that “Yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all.”
According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said Zed, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, build flexibility, improve posture, and help get rid of stress.
