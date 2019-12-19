The Hindu American Foundation launched a campaign – I Am Hindu American – to improve awareness of the Hindu religion and Hindu Americans, in December 2018. HAF’s latest campaign will broaden the scope of its advocacy by empowering more Hindu Indian American community leaders across the U.S. by providing them and the general public with cutting edge programming, effective tools, easy-to-read materials, and the training necessary to address the needs of the Hindu American community. (hafsite.org photo)