The Hindu American Foundation Dec. 16 announced the launch of a nationwide campaign entitled “Fight Hate: Educate” as a direct response to the rise in hate crimes against Hindus in America.
The purpose of the campaign is to promote a deeper understanding and broader awareness of Hinduism, including the culture, language, and traditions of the Hindu American community, the foundation said in a news release.
One of the ways in which HAF will broaden the scope of HAF’s advocacy to date is by empowering more Hindu Indian American community leaders across the U.S. by providing them and the general public with cutting edge programming, effective tools, easy-to-read materials, and the training necessary to address the needs of the Hindu American community in 2020 and beyond, it said.
“HAF believes that the best way to fight hate is to educate. That means creating materials for K-12 students, parents, and the educational institutions that support them, as well as working with community leaders, law enforcement, and government officials to educate and properly guide them on the positive role they can play by gaining a thorough understanding of Hinduism and our concepts of human dignity, mutual respect, and pluralism,” HAF co-founder and executive director Suhag Shukla said in a statement.
The announcement of the campaign comes on the heels of the FBI 2018 Hate Crime Statistics Report released in November which documented 12 reported incidents and 14 offenses against Hindus in the U.S. in 2018. This is an increase from 11 reported incidents in 2017 and 10 incidents in 2016, marking the third straight year of increased violence targeting Hindu Americans, the release notes.
In 2019, HAF responded to several hate crime incidents, such as the vandalism of the Hindu temple in Louisville, Kentucky in January, and the brutal attack on a Hindu priest in Queens, New York in July.
In California, HAF advocated for three bills in the state legislature in 2019, namely: AB 300, which improves accuracy in reporting of hate crimes and incidents; AB 1052 which requires peace officers to undergo comprehensive training on hate crimes to better identify and respond to hate crimes; and AB 907 which removed significant barriers for law enforcement to pursue a criminal prosecution of individuals who threaten a school or place of worship, according to the news release.
Another incident took place in Sunnyvale, California, in May, when a young Hindu girl was one of several victims of an automobile attack. HAF managing director Samir Kalra, who is based in Silicon Valley, immediately activated the local Hindu American community, the release said.
He worked closely with community leaders to condemn the attack and provide vital assistance to the victim and her family. He also collaborated with other target victims in raising greater awareness of the very real consequences of intolerance and bigotry, met with the District Attorney’s office to ensure that the perpetrator faced a hate crime charge, and later trained over a dozen Sunnyvale Police Officers on Hinduism and Hindu culture, how to protect houses of worship, and how to properly identify all manifestations of hate, it added.
HAF has also developed educational materials designed for K-12 students, such as HAF’s Holi Toolkit, Diwali Toolkit, and HAF’s Hinduism 101 series. HAF is currently in production of an Educator’s Guide to Hinduism and a Gandhi Toolkit, which will be released soon.
At the same time, HAF has noted that bullying, bias, and discrimination also starts at an early age. According to a 2016 survey of middle and high school students conducted by HAF, 1 out of 3 Hindu American students reported being bullied and socially ostracized for their religious beliefs, the release said.
“This year, we have made bullying prevention a large focus and have become national partners with Beyond Differences on their inclusion initiatives. In addition, we connected with other interfaith partners at the Interfaith Bullying Prevention Summit and spoke on Grassroots Prevention Strategies” said Shereen Bhalla.
This year, HAF’s work in the classroom was reinforced at the state level when HAF California advocacy director Easan Katir and Bhalla successfully worked with Assemblymember Ash Kalra and other legislators to designate October as Hindu American Awareness and Appreciation Month in California.
