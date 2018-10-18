The Hindu American Foundation Sept. 30 held its annual Silicon Valley Gala at the India Community Center in Milpitas, Calif., celebrating 15 years of advocacy.
The foundation gala was attended by roughly 300 guests, including Indian American community and business leaders, interfaith partners and a number of dignitaries from California and beyond, it said in a news release.
Among the dignitaries at the event, or staffers of dignitaries, who similarly celebrated HAF’s advocacy work by presenting commendations, were California state Sens. Bob Wieckowski and Steven Glazer; state Assemblymembers Bill Quirk, Kansen Chu, Zoe Lofgren and Ash Kalra; Dave Cortese, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors; Pattie Cortese, board vice president of the East Side Union High School District; and Milpitas Vice Mayor Marsha Grilli.
Indian American Ohio state Rep. Niraj Antani, the youngest elected official in the Ohio State House, also attended the event, and spoke to the gathering.
The foundation’s signature event in California kicked off with an engaging and interactive social hour, featuring art exhibits by world-renowned artist Karthik Trivedi, whose artwork has adorned the White House and Buckingham Palace, and up-and-coming high school artist Chinmayi Shukla, the foundation said.
The formal program opened with a rendition of a Hindi bhajan, “Maili Chaadar,” by U.C. Berkeley freshman and co-founder of Raaga^N, Geeta Shankar, and featured action-packed and inspiring dance performances by Mona Khan Company, according to the foundation.
In addition, keynote speaker Dr. Jeffery D. Long held a lively discussion on the Hindu themes interwoven in the iconic Star Wars movie series.
Other featured guest speakers included the Waytha Moorthy, Malaysian senator and Minister for National Unity and Social Wellbeing, who traveled all the way from Malaysia.
Throughout the evening, emcees Neha Shah, HAF Northern California chapter volunteer and Stanford-based rheumatologist; and Easan Katir, HAF California advocacy director, engaged the audience while highlighting HAF’s work on critical issues affecting the region and nation from the California textbook initiative to training nearly 3,000 school teachers to major immigration campaigns and much more, the foundation said.
“This was an historic event for HAF in California given the diverse array of government, interfaith, and community leaders, as well as artists and entertainers in attendance supporting HAF’s mission of promoting dignity, mutual respect, and pluralism,” said Katir. “With the generous support of the community, the future is bright for Hindu American advocacy.”
HAF also honored Garth Pickett, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and founding member and treasurer of the Silicon Valley Interreligious Council, with the 2018 HAF Mahatma Gandhi Award for the Advancement of Pluralism.
