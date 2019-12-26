Hindu American congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s bid for the White House seems to be faltering, amid low polling and fund-raising numbers.
Gabbard, hugely popular among the Indian American voterati with whom she has amassed her campaign war-chest, failed to qualify for the Dec. 19 Democratic debate, at which seven presidential candidates butted heads at Loyola Marymount University in Southern California on several issues.
Andrew Yang, the only person of color onstage, delivered his ever-popular Asian American nerd dad shtick, lending several light moments to the otherwise heavy-handed event. He continued to push for a universal basic income via a “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month for every U.S. resident, to compensate for jobs lost to automation. In a press statement released shortly after the debate, Yang declared himself the winner of the sixth debate.
Front runner Joe Biden sparred with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on the issue of health care, which has taken center stage in all of the previous debates. Biden delivered his plan to build upon the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature achievement, while Sanders pushed for a dismantling of the system in favor of a single-payer, Medicare for All plan, ridding the omnipotent health care structure of what Sanders termed its “byzantine administration.”
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a front-runner in many early state polls, withstood a severe scolding from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for a fundraiser held in a wine cave at which bottles of wine costing upwards of $900 were served at an event closed to the press. Warren declared her distaste for billionaire donors determining a political race. Buttigieg has amassed the most money of any candidate in large, itemized donations over $200, raising more than $27 million in itemized donations and $51.4 million overall.
Former vice president Biden jumped in, declaring that all his fundraisers have been open to the media, a statement India-West is seeking clarification on with his campaign; all of the candidate’s fundraisers in the San Francisco Bay Area have been standardly closed to the press.
Gabbard did not qualify for the primetime event, failing to meet qualifications of polling over four percent in four national races or polling at over six percent in early-voting states. The congresswoman from Hawaii fell one poll short of qualifying before Dec. 12; she gained the last poll she needed Dec. 18, after the deadline had passed, but overall, has consistently polled under four percent and sometimes under one percent.
Gabbard did meet the criteria of amassing 200,000 unique donors. On Dec. 9, before the qualification deadline, the candidate announced in a tweet that she would not join the December debate, regardless of whether or not she qualified.
“For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th "debate" — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls. I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina,” tweeted the candidate.
Gabbard got a jump on fund-raising early on, amassing the lion’s share of Indian American donor dollars in the first quarter of 2019: she received $240,000 from the Indian American community and $390,000 overall from the Asian American community for the Federal Election Commission quarter ending March 31, according to data parsed by AAPI Data. Third quarter FEC reports show that Gabbard has raised more than $6.5 million in individual contributions, with $2.3 million coming from large, itemized donations over $200, and $4.2 million in smaller, un-itemized donations.
An India-West survey of Gabbard’s FEC reports determined that about one-fifth of the candidate’s large donors — above $200 — were Indian Americans; almost 100 had contributed the maximum amount allowed of $2,800.
But Gabbard’s fund-raising efforts nonetheless trail far behind the candidates who were onstage Dec. 19. FEC reports through the third quarter of 2019 indicate that Sanders tops the list with an overall war-chest of $74.3 million overall, with $61.4 million from individual contributors. Sanders has raised the most money of any candidate in small, un-itemized donations under $200: almost $43 million has been contributed by small donors, with large donors chipping in $18 million.
Warren has a campaign warchest of more than $60 million overall, with $49 million from individual donors. Like Sanders, Warren, who comes from a low-income background, has raised two-thirds of her funds from small donors, amassing more than $32 million in donations under $200.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has raised $17.5 million overall, with $14 million from contributors. Tech entrepreneur Yang has raised $15 million overall, with $10 million from small donors.
Billionaire Tom Steyer has contributed more than $47 million to his campaign and raised about $2 million from donors.
In related news, Gabbard made headlines during President Donald Trump’s impeachment vote in the House Dec. 18 night as the only Democrat to abstain from voting. Instead of voting yes or no, the congresswoman said “present,” effectively a non-vote.
“My ‘present’ vote was an active protest against the zero-sum game the two opposing political sides have trapped America in,” tweeted Gabbard. “My vote and campaign is about freeing our country from this damaging mindset so we can work side-by-side to usher in a bright future for all,” she wrote.
Her campaign sent out a statement, which read: "I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no."
