South Asians for Biden and Hindu Americans for Biden Sept. 18 held a virtual forum during which a number of prominent Hindu Indian Americans made a case for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Democratic presidential ticket.
Additionally, the Hindu American community explained the power of the Hindu American vote, the organization said in a Sept. 21 news release.
The “Dharma of Voting” event featured high-ranking Indian American Obama-Biden administration alumni including Nisha Biswal, former assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia; Arun M. Kumar, former assistant secretary of commerce and director general of the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service; and Nishit Acharya, former director of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The panel also included Anu Natarajan, former vice mayor of Fremont, California, the first Hindu American elected to the Fremont City Council; and Aminta Kilawan-Naraine, a nationally recognized Caribbean Hindu leader and activist who founded the South Queens Women’s March in New York.
The event started with an acknowledgment of the recent passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Hindu Americans for Biden co-chair Murali Balaji leading a prayer in her honor, the release said.
During the event, the featured speakers each touched on the centrality of their Hindu identity, and how following their dharma, the quest for righteousness through selfless duty, led them to public service, it said.
“Hindus participate in a quest for truth. The Biden administration will be committed to that quest,” said Kumar, now chairman and CEO of KPMG India.
Biswal, the first South Asian and Hindu to serve in her role, added that a Biden administration would always work to have a constructive and positive relationship with India, and by extension, with Hindu Americans who identify strongly with their Indian identities.
“In a Biden administration, there will always be trust and conversation with India,” Biswal said. “Conversations will happen with a sense of regard and respect,” she said.
Natarajan and Kilawan-Narine both noted the importance of mobilizing diverse Hindu American communities at a local level, the release said.
Natarajan discussed the Hindu American and Indian American communities’ impact on election results. Kilawan-Narine noted that Biden’s connection to his faith resonates with many Hindu Americans.
“My faith as a Hindu has informed all of my social justice work,” Kilawan-Narine said. “I want to underscore that we need a person of faith, like Joe Biden, to lead our country.”
The panel also included remarks from Josh Dickson, the national faith engagement director for the Biden campaign; and Amit Jani, the campaign’s AAPI outreach director, according to the release.
Event facilitator Murali Balaji, co-chair of Hindu Americans for Biden, also noted that the Trump administration’s actions against Hindu Americans contradicted his boasts of being a “big fan of Hindu,” as he once claimed in 2016, it said.
“This administration has conducted raids against our Caribbean Hindu brothers and sisters, limited refugee opportunities for Hindus escaping religious persecution, capped immigration for Hindus coming from abroad, and revoked temporary protected status for nearly 10,000 Nepali Hindus displaced by the 2015 Nepal earthquake,” Balaji said.
“In addition, our frontline health workers, whether they be Hindu doctors from India or Sri Lanka, or nurses and other essential medical first responders from Guyana or Trinidad & Tobago, have felt the brunt of this pandemic. Trump has shown time and again that he despises our community,” he added.
Hindu Americans for Biden and other groups will continue to highlight the Biden campaign’s outreach to Hindu Americans while spotlighting the Trump administration’s efforts to hurt the Hindu community, the release said.
“Hindu Americans are absolutely one of the most critical voting blocs in this year’s election,” said Neha Dewan, national director for South Asians for Biden.
“As highlighted at the event, the Biden-Harris ticket has a deep and longstanding relationship with the Hindu American community, and is actively listening to their voices and working to earn their votes,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.