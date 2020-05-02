Harish Kotecha, founder of Hindu Charities for America, and who came from Uganda, encourages philanthropy in the Indian American community with the motto “serve where we live.”
“There is poverty here, too. I thought it would be so great if the Indian community worked as one to serve those in need in the U.S.,” Kotecha said recently.
Since the inception of HC4A in 2009, hundreds of Indian Americans have been inspired to raise over a million dollars.
The HC4A mission is to “bridge income disparities through education.”
Recently, two events raised funds for these endeavors: the HC4A Gala and Bollywood Meets Borscht Belt, a press release said.
School supplies, a backpack program, and scholarships form the pillars of the education-based giving for the volunteers at HC4A.
“Indian community is very successful, and we all came for one purpose, education, that was our driving factor. We know the struggle, so we are ready to support the cause for education,” notes Vaishali Tendolkar, secretary of HC4A. Tendolkar sees a great interest in the past few years within the community to do more for the educational cause that the organization addresses, the release said.
In 2017, President Donald Trump honored Kotecha with the president’s “Lifetime Achievement Award.”
Having made this model work in Austin, Texas, Kotecha and his team worked on expanding HC4A’s presence to Southern California, Houston and Dallas, the release added.
As HC4A volunteers celebrate 10 years of relentless hard work, at the Asian American Resource Center, Austin, none are ready to just sit on their laurels, it said.
They cheer on as they see a 2030 vision board of Shahrukh Khan and Jennifer Lopez coming for the Gala night celebrations and a fundraising goal of a 100 million dollars, it added.
2019 was the biggest year for HC4A as they were successful in establishing an irrevocable endowment fund for scholarships that will be disbursed by their partners at Austin Community College and Capital Idea.
This year about $150,000 in fellowships will go to students of various ethnic communities.
“If all us go away, the charity goes away, the fund will still be there. Legacy of the charity and donors will remain,” Kotecha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.