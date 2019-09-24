The HC4A (Hindu Charities for America, a non-religious 501c charity), founded with the mission to bridge income disparity through education and the motto "Serve Where You Live," launched a chapter in the Los Angeles area. A scholarship award of $5,000 was made to the Los Angeles Community College District on the occasion.
The HC4A Los Angeles launch event was held at the Los Angeles Community College District offices Sept. 19. Among those who participated in the function were the organization’s Indian American founder Harish Kotecha, Los Angeles community members Deepak Alag, Govind and Saroj Kotecha and Priyanka Kumar. Also present were LACCD Foundation members Michael Powers Fuller, Mona Field, Jim Haney, Foundation Board Chair; Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez, Los Angeles Community College District; Arthur Zavala, Paul L. Branks and Michael Fuller, Foundation executive director; and others from LACCD.
The insights and guidance provided by several key attendees proved valuable for the work of HC4A whose goal is to bridge income disparity through education by providing vocational scholarships to economically underprivileged students. Chancellor Francisco Rodriquez pointed out that 53% of the students in LACCD report income below the poverty line. As HC4A founder Kotecha explained: “Having been displaced from Uganda by dictator Idi Amin, having an education is what has helped me live the American Dream, and HC4A is committed to give back to the community so that those living below poverty line can also prosper.”
Since its launch in Austin, Texas, in 2010, Kotecha has now successfully expanded HC4A activities to the Houston, Dallas and Los Angeles areas.
This charity is “for America,” he said, adding that it is a unique concept: Indians in the United States have long been sending justifiable aid to India, whether it be through donations for specific projects or remittances. HC4A does not seek to replace or supplant such efforts. Rather, HC4A seeks to increase awareness of Hindu Americans as a charitable group, thereby promoting steps towards tolerance and acceptance across society.
By benefiting local American communities and encouraging concerted efforts by all members of the community through charitable action, Kotecha noted to India-West, HC4A has struck a unique chord in the Indian American community. A video highlighting HC4A’s activities is available online at https://youtube/hvBbRpASwDA and more details can be obtained at https://hc4a.smugmug.com/browse). Further information is available on their website at https://www.hc4a.org/.
Kotecha can also be reached at harish@hc4a.org or (512) 773-7815 to become involved with HC4A or for further questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.