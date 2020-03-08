File photo of Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, whose ‘Yantra Style’ bikini produced by Gal Floripa, a swimwear brand cofounded by her, has been objected to by an Indian American activist Hindu group. She is seen here attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, 2020. (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images)