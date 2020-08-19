Neelima Gonuguntla, an Indian American Texas attorney and Hindu leader, participated in an interfaith service to kick off the Democratic National Convention, being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a press release.
Gonuguntla is a board member of South Asians for Biden, a national, grassroots organization dedicated to helping elect the Biden-Harris ticket.
As part of the DNC’s interfaith service, Gonuguntla—who serves as a board member of the Chinmaya Mission Dallas Fort Worth—shared verses from sacred Hindu texts, including the Vedas and the Mahabharata. Explaining one of the verses, Gonuguntla said it “encourages us to work together in harmony not just by tolerating each other, but by lovingly accepting each other ensuring there is no animosity.”
“It was important to have a representative from the Hindu community, because we wanted this interfaith service to reflect our nation’s religious diversity,” said Josh Dickson, national Faith Engagement director at Biden for President. The participation of a Hindu American took on added significance, given that Senator Kamala Harris, who is Biden’s running mate, grew up in a household that was both Hindu and Christian, noted the release.
Biden has made outreach to the Hindu faith community a priority, it added, with the Biden campaign recently releasing a platform for Indian Americans, which addresses several key concerns for Hindus. Notably, Biden proposes stiffening penalties for hate crimes committed at houses of worship, such as mandirs, and increasing the security grants available to such houses of worship. He has also pledged to make the prosecution of hate crimes a priority for his Department of Justice.
“Increased access to security grants and prioritizing the prosecution of hate crimes is critical for our Hindu community,” said Niki Shah, a Hindu community organizer who worked closely on Hindu initiatives for President Obama’s faith-based council.
