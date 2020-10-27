SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – The Southern California chapters of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Sewa International and Ekal Vidyalaya on Oct.13 conducted an event as part of ongoing COVID-19 service activities, donating more than 10,000 pounds of groceries and over 1,500 face masks and gloves to needy families through Hearts and Hands Working Together, a non-profit charity organization based here. Another 1500 PPE kits were also donated to the Imperial Beach Community Clinic in Imperial Beach, during the event.
It was a nonpolitical and non-partisan civic engagement event and several Indian American volunteers including those from other service organizations lent their time to ensure smooth collection and distribution.
Held at the Lady of Mount Carmel Church parking lot in San Ysidro, the event was attended by California state Senator Ben Hueso, Antonio Martinez, San Ysidro school board vice president; and representatives of several other elected officials, including congressional Representatives Juan Vargas (D-CA 51), Scott Peters (D-CA 52), and Gina Potter, superintendent of the San Ysidro School District. Overall, the event was very well received and appreciated by the larger San Ysidro community.
Other in attendance included Alicia Jiminez, president and founder of Hearts and Hands, working together with the Hindu community leaders. The event helped the local Hindu community connect with the Hispanic community and their elected leaders. The concerned organizations and the broader Hindu community have pledged to continue their partnership with the Hispanic community to work together to help the needy.
(0) comments
