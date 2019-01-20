A group of Hindu organizations kicked off the season of giving in November with the first ‘Sewa Diwali’ food drive in New Jersey.
Many organizations and hundreds of volunteers came together for the drive, through which 17,500 pounds of food items were collected.
Over 50 collection centers were set up, with adults/seniors in many townships and several middle/ high schoolers in Monroe Township conducting door-2-door campaigns to not only spread awareness but to also collect non-perishable and canned food items. The volunteers braved cold weather, standing in front of grocery stores, and also reached out through several community campaigns, according to a press release.
The effort was led by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh in collaboration with organizations such as Gayatri Parivaar, Sewa International, India World Foundation USA, VHPA, Hindi USA, Overseas Friends of BJP, Hindu Student Council, South Jersey Indian Association Param Shakti Peeth, PSPA, Ilankai Tamil Sangam, TV Asia, Mallakhamb USA Federation, Hindu Temple Pomona NJ, Senior Citizen of Atlantic City and Kerala Hindu of North America.
The mayors of Woodbridge, Robbinsville, Monroe, Atlantic City, Chesterfield, Edison, and around 10 townships, added the release, hailed the efforts of Hindu communities to undertake such an initiative to help the community.
“It’s very important for the Indian community to give back to the local community and let them know that we care about them,” said Sandesh Kamat, who led the food drive in Chesterfield, New Jersey. “There’s no better time than Diwali to do this.”
The state coordinator, Nimesh Dixit, said: “‘Sewa Diwali’ initiative has brought many organizations together and this is the beginning of such initiatives and more are being planned in coming years.”
