Prominent Indian American Hindu, Sikh and Jains, and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, felicitated the win of Congresswoman-elect Young Kim to Congress representing California’s 39th district.
They celebrated the victory of the Republican candidate who managed to wrest control of a tightly contested Orange County seat.
Amit Desai, outreach director of HSS for Pacific South West division, kicked off the felicitation. He welcomed the congresswoman-elect to the meeting and introduced her to the audience comprised of prominent Indian American community leaders across Southern California, according to a news release.
Vijay Sinha, national vice president of HSS, presented a summary of activities that the organization has been working on. He highlighted the immense volunteering work being done by HSS to mitigate food insecurity during the COVID crisis such as serving 244,000 meals and donating 294,000 pounds to food pantries across the United States, according to the release.
In her acceptance speech, Kim thanked HSS and the Indian American community for their support. She recalled the long association and friendship the Indian American community has with her and the former representative Ed Royce, the release added.
Kim accepted the Indian American community’s request for her to join the Congressional India Caucus. She also expressed her desire to join the Foreign Affairs Committee and work towards building stronger relationship between the United States and India.
She spoke on the need for the two countries to stand with each other and with other allies to protect democracies worldwide, the release adds.
Kim spoke about how the U.S. and India can together stand up to terrorism and China. She made special mention of the opportunities present for security cooperation and working together for common cause between the “Quad” group of countries, namely the U.S., India, Japan and Australia, according to the HSS release.
Kim expressed her willingness to work on the Asia sub-committee and improve the interests of the United States and its allies. She thanked HSS and said she was looking forward to continuing the relationship with the Indian American community, according to the release.
Vinod Ambastha, president of HSS, thanked the congresswoman-elect for accepting their felicitation, wished her all the very best for her congressional career.
Multiple Indian American elected officials of Southern California attended the event and congratulated Kim. Among them were Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, La Palma Mayor Nitesh Patel, Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki and former Irvine Mayor Christina Shea.
Indian American leaders attending included Jayesh Shah of Buena Park Jain Center; Jashvant Patel, community leader; Amrit Nehru of Kashmiri Hindu Foundation; Divyesh Patel of Chino Hills BAPS temple; I.R. Patel of Indian Pharmacy Association; Avadesh Agarwal, entrepreneur and philanthropist; B.U. Patel, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Natoo Patel of Norwalk ISSO temple; Rajoo Patel of Anaheim Gayatri Temple; and Nathan Punwani, surgeon and writer.
