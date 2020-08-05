“Today, the Indian American community is very happy that our Lord Ram along with our temple, the Ayodhya temple, is displayed” so prominently, along with the tricolor flag,” said Jagdish Sewhani, president of the American India Public Affairs Committee, on Aug. 5. Seen above: BJP activists in Amritsar celebrate the Aug. 5 developments in Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (IANS photo)