HOCKESSIN, Del. — A Delaware temple is now home to a statue of a Hindu god said to be the tallest in the country.
Hundreds of people celebrated the arrival of the 25-foot granite statue of the Hindu god Hanuman recently at a temple in Hockessin, The News Journal reported.
A welcome ceremony was held after a truck delivered the 60,000-pound statue.
“Across India, Lord Hanuman is often enshrined and worshiped in the form of a towering statue and we are proud to bring that tradition to Delaware,” Patibanda Sarma, Indian American president of the Hindu Temple Association, told the newspaper.
Organizers of the effort to bring the statue to Delaware said it will be the tallest statue of a Hindu god carved out of a single piece of stone in the U.S. Sculptors in India spent about a year carving it.
The statue will be installed in May, organizers said. Efforts to raise money and organize transportation of the statue began over a year ago, organizers said, according to the report.
The Hindu Temple Association of Delaware broke land on the Hockessin temple in 1996 on almost five acres of land purchased with the donations of about 60 families. The main deity is Goddess MahaLakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity. Hanuman is celebrated as a god of strength and knowledge, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.