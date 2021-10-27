The Hindu Women’s Network Oct. 23 announced the launching of a new chapter in Chicago, Illinois.
Dozens of Indian American Hindu women met in Schaumburg, Illinois, and announced the formation of the Chicagoland chapter of “Hindu Women’s Network,” an initiative of the World Hindu Council of America VHPA, a news release said.
The event featured an invited panel of three women from the Hindu community who have achieved success in the fields of medicine, media and politics.
Dr. Panna Barai of Munster, Indiana, was the keynote speaker as she has been associated with VHPA over the past 40-plus years. She gave her blessing and message of ‘Nari Shakti’ as Hindus in America are now in the third and fourth generations, and there are many areas where women need support at home and in their professional lives and keeping it balanced.
Vandana Jhingan, a TV Asia correspondent and journalist, as well as U.S. media bureau chief for “Hindi Khabar,” talked about journalistic ethics and importance of reporting events while not creating news and sharing opinions, the release said.
Meghna Bansal, trustee of the Wheatland Township and an owner manager of a technology company, talked about the importance of involvement in local politics, the release said.
“You might not be interested in politics, but politics is making decisions which impact all of you,” Bansal noted. She spoke of her journey from India and moving to the U.S. over 25 years ago and how she got involved with local homeowners association and progression from there to a local township trustee position, it said.
The Hindu Women’s Network invites women from all walks of life to join this movement and help with community building projects. More information can be found by emailing hwnchicago@vhpachicago.org.
