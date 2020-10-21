NEW YORK — Hip-hop loving Indian American U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta has been chosen to preside over the Justice Department's landmark lawsuit against Google, which is the government's most aggressive antitrust case in the tech sector in more than two decades.
Recently, Mehta had ruled that President Donald Trump couldn't block a subpoena from a House committee seeking financial records from his accounting firm. That case continues to be litigated after being referred to the Supreme Court. The decision enraged Trump, who slammed it as a "crazy" decision by an "Obama appointed judge.”
Among his more famous cases, Mehta was part of the defense team for former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn in a sexual assault case filed against him by hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo.
In a 2015 judgment on a case related to copyright infringement, Mehta lit up his online fandom after saying in an epic footnote that he's no "lay person" when it comes to hip-hop music and lyrics.
"The court has listened to hip-hop for decades and considers among his favorite musical artists, perhaps as a sign of his age, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, and Eminem," Mehta wrote.
Born in India, Mehta has an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University in 1993 and later studied law at the University of Virginia School of Law.
After law school, Mehta began his career in a San Francisco law firm before clerking in the Ninth Circuit court. He went on to work at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Zuckerman Spaeder LLP where his practice focused on white-collar criminal defense, complex business disputes, and appellate advocacy. He also worked as a public defender in Washington for five years.
In a 64-page complaint with 194 numbered items, the Justice Department and 11 states sued Google on Oct. 20 for antitrust violations, alleging that it weaponized its dominance in online search and advertising to kill off competition and harm consumers.
Google's response, via tweet, points to the fierce opposition it plans to serve up: "Today's lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed. People use Google because they choose to – not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives."
AP adds from Washington: It could just be an opening salvo. Other major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook are under investigation at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.
“Google is the gateway to the internet and a search advertising behemoth,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told reporters. “It has maintained its monopoly power through exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition.”
Lawmakers and consumer advocates have long accused Google of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising. The case filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges that Google uses billions of dollars collected from advertisers to pay phone manufacturers to ensure Google is the default search engine on browsers. That stifles competition and innovation from smaller upstart rivals to Google and harms consumers by reducing the quality of search and limiting privacy protections and alternative search options, the government alleges.
Critics contend that multibillion-dollar fines and mandated changes in Google’s practices imposed by European regulators in recent years weren’t severe enough and Google needs to be broken up to change its conduct.
Google, whose corporate parent Alphabet Inc. is helmed by CEO Sundar Pichai, has a market value just over $1 trillion, controls about 90% of global web searches. Barring a settlement, a trial would likely begin late next year or in 2022.
The company, based in Mountain View, California, argues that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers. It maintains that its services face ample competition and have unleashed innovations that help people manage their lives.
Most of Google’s services are offered for free in exchange for personal information that helps it sell its ads.
In an Oct. 20 presentation with a handful of reporters, Google argued that its services have helped hold down the prices of smartphones and that consumers can easily switch away from services like Google Search even if it’s the default option on smartphones and in some internet browsers.
