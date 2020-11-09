Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Jersey Hirsh Singh, who lost his primary election to Rik Mehta earlier this year, continues to press forward in his litigation over his loss.
The Indian American former candidate is now taking his complaint to the U.S. Supreme Court. That, despite the Nov. 3 election coming and going, with Mehta losing to Democratic incumbent Cory Booker in the Nov. 3 election.
“Officially docketed in SCOTUS vs @GovMurphy for violating Article 1, Section 4 of the US Constitution & forcing an unconstitutional VBM election onto NJ,” Singh said on Twitter. “We also directly challenged the use of the USPS since it directly violates FOIA and has undermined election integrity.”
New Jersey Globe reports that the suit charges Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order mandating a mostly-mail primary was unconstitutional. The New Jersey Supreme Court threw out his suit last month. He represented himself.
The outcome of the suit likely won’t matter with the general election already passed and Mehta having been defeated.
Republicans haven’t won a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey since Sen. Clifford Case secured his last term in 1972, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.