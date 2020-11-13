Despite his incessant litigation in pursuit of a change to the results in the Republican primary earlier this year for the New Jersey U.S. Senate seat, Hirsh Singh has set aside some time to fixate on what’s next in his political aspirations.
WPG Talk Radio in New Jersey announced that Singh, who came up short in the GOP primary against Rik Mehta (who eventually lost to Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker), Nov. 9 formally announced his candidacy for governor during an on-air interview.
The 35-year-old Singh lost the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate last July by 8,727 votes in his bid to take on U.S. Senator Cory Booker. He won 30 percent in a GOP congressional primary in the 2nd district against Seth Grossman, and 10 percent in his third-place finish running for governor in 2018.
The Indian American candidate also ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018 before switching to the congressional race.
His 2020 Senate run was propelled by organizational lines in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and especially Ocean, where his 34,217-vote margin put him in contention to win the nomination. He lost the other 17 counties, the New Jersey Globe reported.
Singh spent his time since the primary mounting pro se legal battles in search of a recount. Eventually the appellate court turned him down, the Globe said.
Last week, he filed a case with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the governor’s vote-by-mail election process.
“Forcing New Jersey to submit to a corrupt vote-by-mail system has destroyed our election’s integrity and I will not let this stand,” Singh said Nov. 9.
Singh joins former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli in the race. Four others — Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, Republican State Chairman Doug Steinhardt, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, and GOP activist Rudy Rullo — are also mulling bids for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, according to the Globe report.
Rullo, who ran in 2017 and won 6.5 of the vote, played a key role in Singh’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign, it said.
Ciatterelli recently made a strategic public comment about President Donald Trump, basically saying that Trump losing is a good thing for the Republican Party going forward, the WPG report said.
Singh, the report says, is an unapologetic, staunch Trump supporter. He plans to run hard against Ciatterelli regarding his comments about Trump, it said.
On the Democrat side, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy has announced his intentions to seek a second term.
The gubernatorial election is set for Nov. 2, 2021.
