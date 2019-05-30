A record night at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee was marked by eight co-champions being declared May 30. The eight winners included Rishik Gandhasri of San Jose, California; Saketh Sundar of Clarksville, Maryland; Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar of Dallas, Texas; Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas; Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; Christopher Serrao of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; and Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama. (Mark Bowen/Scripps National Spelling Bee photo)