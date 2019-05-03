Two Indian American students, Shiva Oswal and Hari Parameswaran, were victorious in their respective divisions in the National History Bee and Bowl.
Oswal, an Indian American middle school student from Cupertino, California, was among the success stories in the competition, winning the Junior Varsity championship, while San Jose’s Avinash Iyer took second.
Parameswaran, a high schooler from Beavercreek, Ohio, meanwhile, was crowned the Varsity national champion, ahead of Eshaan Vakil of Las Vegas.
The invitation-only history tournament, held April 26 through April 28, featured the nation’s top history students, all vying for a national title.
In the National History Bee, students take an online exam to qualify for the Regional Bee. Top-scoring students travel to one of 40 regional finals, where they answer questions on historical topics.
Top finishers advance to the national finals to compete for the title of National History Bee champion and the opportunity to compete at the biennial International History Olympiad.
In addition to his individual triumph, Parameswaran’s Beavercreek High School team also won the team competition at the varsity level.
Hunter College High School in New York was the Junior Varsity team champion, beating out Iyer’s Team Escobar and Oswal’s Team Pi-oneers.
Oswal, meanwhile, prior to taking part in the National History competition, received an honor from the National Society of High School Scholars, who named him as a member of the society, which recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment, according to the society news release.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Shiva has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” society founder and chairman Claes Nobel said in a statement.
“Shiva is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future,” Nobel added.
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way – from high school to college to their professional careers – NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars, such as Oswal, with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions, the society said.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” added NSHSS president James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Shiva build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
