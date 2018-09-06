An exhaustive search for more than nine years led to the Aug. 28 extradition of Shannon Steven Fox, who fled to Guatemala in 2009 after allegedly killing an Indian American six-year-old girl, Lisa Xavier, in a hit-and run incident in Menlo Park, Calif.
Fox is being held without bail at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City, Calif. According to court dockets, Fox has been charged with five felony counts of vehicular manslaughter; leaving the scene of an accident; participating in a vehicle speed contest which caused injury; and false personation. He has also been charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Karen Guidotti, chief deputy district attorney for San Mateo County, told India-West that Fox is facing a maximum 12-year sentence in state prison.
“This has been a long time coming. He has escaped justice for 10 years,” said Guidotti, adding: “We are pleased to have him back here so that he can face the consequences for killing this little girl.”
Fox is originally from Nicaragua. Guidotti said he initially fled to a relative’s home there before ending up in Guatemala.
According to information from the Menlo Park Police Department, on Nov. 12, 2009 afternoon, Indian Americans Charles Suresh and Shiji Varghese, who are married, were travelling with their young daughter Lisa in their Toyota Camry on Willow Road in Menlo Park.
Suresh, who was driving, proceeded into the intersection of Willow and Bayfront on a green light. Two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and a Honda Prelude, were racing each other at speeds approaching 80 miles per hour.
Both vehicles ran the red light. The Ford Mustang crashed into the Toyota Camry, causing major damage to both vehicles. The vehicles spun out of control and the Toyota Camry collided with another vehicle in the intersection, causing minimal damage to that vehicle, according to police.
Fox and the driver of the other racing car quickly exited the incident, on foot. Police officers and emergency medical services arrived at the scene, and transported Lisa – who was critically injured – to the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
Varghese – who was severely injured – was transported to the Stanford Trauma Center in Palo Alto. She was treated at the hospital, and survived.
Suresh was uninjured in the crash.
Officers identified Fox as the driver of the Ford Mustang – via papers he left in his abandoned vehicle – and tried to trace him in East Palo Alto, where he was believed to be living at the time. But after the crash, Fox reportedly made his way across the border and into Central America. In June 2010, an arrest warrant for $500,000 was issued for Fox for the crimes of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, felony hit and run causing death, and participating in a speed contest.
The FBI became involved in the hunt for Fox, and in 2016 – through its liaisons in Guatemala – the agency located Fox, who was believed to be living a normal life in that country while on the lam from the U.S.
In December 2016, Fox was arrested in Guatemala, and extradition proceedings began to return him to the U.S. The Menlo Park Police Department reported that Fox and his attorneys fought the extradition, but in April, the suspect lost his final appeal. On Aug. 28 evening, escorted by FBI agents, Fox returned to San Mateo County via San Francisco International Airport. He is due to next appear in court Sept. 6.
Four photo enforcement cameras have since been installed in the area of the crash, vastly cutting down on the number of accidents, reported StreetBlogSF.
The driver of the Honda Prelude has not been identified.
Lisa attended Laurel Elementary School in Atherton, Calif.
