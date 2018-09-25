Hoboken, New Jersey, Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the state Local Finance Board recently came to an agreement on a settlement of their eight-year-long ethics dispute.
Despite the settlement, the state says it still contends that Bhalla, the first Indian American Sikh mayor of a major U.S. city, broke a state ethics law while he insists he made no violations, according to an NJ.com report.
The two parties settled the case on Aug. 22, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by The Jersey Journal. The agreement says the Local Finance Board agreed to settle because this particular ethics allegation had never come up before and because of the passage of time since the initial complaint, according to the publication.
The eight-year fight may cost taxpayers at least $17,223 in legal fees, according to a bill that went before the City Council recently, the report said.
In a statement, Bhalla called the matter "frivolous" and noted that it has been dismissed at least once before, it added.
Bhalla had been appealing the matter to an appellate judge, an appeal he agreed to end as part of the settlement.
"I'm glad the local finance board acted similarly in dismissing these complaints," he said in the report.
The initial complaint stems from a vote Bhalla took in 2010 when he was a councilman. The council voted to renew a city contract with an attorney, Paul Condon, with whom Bhalla shared an office. Bhalla, who is also a lawyer, voted in favor of the contract renewal, the report added.
In 2013, the LFB said Bhalla should have recused himself from that vote because his shared lease with Condon represented a conflict of interest, it added.
A judge overturned that decision, which was subsequently reversed by the LFB in December 2017. Bhalla was fined $100, which was waived, the report noted.
On Aug. 1, the council, dominated by Bhalla critics, voted 7-2 to approve a resolution that council members said would sever the city's contract with Buzak Law Group, the firm that has represented Bhalla in the ethics matter, it said.
