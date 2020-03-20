Hoboken, New Jersey Mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla March 16 announced the first “shelter in place” order on the East Coast, mandating residents of the “one square mile” town to self-isolate, amid concerns of community spread of the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has produced some substantial challenges, however, we are doing everything possible to limit the spread of it in Hoboken,” said the Indian American mayor in a press statement.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also considered a “shelter-in-place” order for his large city, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has nixed the idea, according to NBC News. A total of 923 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in New York City: the state has a total of 1,544 positive cases.
Hoboken’s shelter-in-place order took effect March 18 and will last until March 20, said Bhalla. All bars and restaurants in the 55,000 population town will offer take-out only service, he said, noting: “It became impractical and a substantial health hazard with gatherings of people at bars and restaurants.”
“I completely recognize the hardship this will likely cause for our businesses and employees, but know it was decided with the sole purpose of saving lives. We will be launching an effort to help our small businesses this week,” said the mayor.
The waterfront city has a thriving downtown social scene.
All non-essential businesses must be shuttered for the duration of Hoboken’s shelter-in-place order. Grocery stores, bodegas, laundromats, gas stations, and similar businesses will be allowed to remain open.
A city-wide curfew will also be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening in an attempt to prevent large social gatherings. “No, we won’t be giving tickets for walking your dog, but we do ask residents to respect that we want to prevent clusters of people during the late evening hours,” said Bhalla.
Hoboken schools will be closed for two weeks, and recreation facilities, including parks and playgrounds will also be shut down. City run events are temporarily canceled. Hoboken will conduct services for its residents via phone, email or online only. Street cleaning has been temporarily suspended.
The State of New Jersey had not imposed a blanket “shelter-in-place” order as of press time March 18, but Governor Phil Murphy said at a press conference he is not ruling out the preventive measure. Two cities near Hoboken — Jersey City and Edison, which have large concentrations of Indian American residents — had no shelter-in-place orders as of press time March 18.
Six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued shelter in place orders that began at 12:01 a.m. March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.