Hoboken, New Jersey Mayor Ravinder ‘Ravi’ Bhalla June 2 formally announced his re-election bid, pledging to serve as a regional and national leader in a post-pandemic world. The Indian American mayor, who was first voted into office in 2017, has the distinction of being one of the first mayors to issue “shelter-in-place” orders in March 2020. (photo courtesy of Ravi Bhalla)