Renowned Indian American Hollywood producer Ashok Amritraj Dec. 14 was conferred with the French Order National du Merite award by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Already the most famous Indian producer in Hollywood, Hyde Park Entertainment founder Amritraj was conferred with the honor at a ceremony in Mumbai.
Amritraj was presented with the Knight of the Order of Arts and of Letters (Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) medal. Minister of External Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and France’s ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, presided, a news release noted.
The Order of Merit is part of France’s premier award, the Legion of Honor, and is awarded “to recognize eminent artists as well as people who have contributed significantly to furthering the arts in France and throughout the world.”
Amritraj enjoyed a successful professional tennis career prior to establishing Hyde Park Entertainment. He has produced over 100 movies in the span of his 30-year career, according to his bio.
In 2016, Amritraj was recognized by the United Nations for his role as a committed agent of change in his native country. Amritraj was appointed by U.N. India as its first Goodwill Ambassador for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including poverty and hunger alleviation, improvements in water and sanitation, and promoting gender equality, the news release added.
“I am humbled and privileged to receive this honor. I would like to thank the government of France for the Order National Du Merite and for recognizing my journey in the world of cinema,” said Amritraj in a statement. “This award is a tribute to the growing cooperation between the film industries of France and India, an idea whose time has come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.